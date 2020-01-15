Ex-Liverpool star Sissoko quits soccer

Ex Liverpool and Juventus midfielder Momo Sissoko has announced his retirement from football. The ex-Mali international, who turns 35 on January 22, last played in the French second-tier for Sochaux last season.

“If I am here this evening, it is to tell you that it is the end for me,” Sissoko told French television channel RMC Sport. “I stop my career. It is a decision really difficult to take and to say.”

Sissoko featured for 14 clubs including European sides Liverpool, Valencia, PSG, Juventus, Fiorentina and Levante and won seven trophies.

During his time with Valencia he won a La Liga title, the European Super Cup as well as the now-defunct UEFA Cup. That success led to a move to English Premier League side Liverpool in 2005 where he won another European Super Cup and the FA Cup.

After falling out of favour with then Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez he moved to Italian giants Juventus.

He was born in France but committed his international future to his country of origin Mali and made his debut for the Eagles in 2004.

Sissoko made 34 appearances for Mali scoring two goals, and he helped the Eagles to a third place finish at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations. In all he played at four Africa Cup of Nations finals – 2004, 2008, 2010 and 2013