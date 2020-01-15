Imo gov instructs all banks “Don’t let Ihedioha collect money”..issues ‘No debit order’

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has issued an order freezing all bank accounts belonging to the state government with effect from January 14, 2020.

“Order of Post No Debit” was issued by the Director-General of Hope Uzodinma’s Campaign Organisation, Chief Cosmas Iwu, to all financial institutions and the Accountant-General of Imo State.

It stated that no bank should honour any transaction from the government of the sacked Governor of Imo state, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, or his officials.

The Supreme Court on Monday sacked Ihedioha, who was declared the winner of the March 9, 2019 Imo State governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In his place, the apex court declared Ihedioha, who flew the flag of the All Progressives Congress for the election, as the validly elected governor of the state.

The stop payment document, which was issued on January 14, 2020, reads: “Following the Supreme Court judgment of 14th January 2020, I am directed by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma to take this to your authority/instruction to place a Post No Debit (PND) order on all accounts of the Imo State Government maintained in your various institutions.

“You are by this letter directed to comply and await further instructions from the office of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State.”