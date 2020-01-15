Is Amotekun different from Hisbah police in North ?

The Attorney General of the federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami just scrapped operation “Amotekun”, declaring the SouthWest Regional Security Outfit illegal.

Curiously, many are asking why is it that the North can operate their Sharia Police called hisbah ?

The North can equally operate their civilian JTF which they use in fighting Boko haram.?

Why is it that the North controlling the central govt will not allow a part of the South (the Yoruba) to operate a regional security outfit which is to work with the Northern controlled federal security agencies in combating existential threat.?

Southern, Middle Belt Leaders’ in their reaction says:

‘We ask Malami to tell us what makes Amotekun illegal and Hisbah legal’?

But HISBAH is backed by State House of Assembly Law and not carrying arms like Amotekun. Under which law is Amotekun operating ?

That seems to be a major error..To situate things in perspective..Malami said “it is important to put on record that the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice was not consulted on the matter.

“If it had, proper information and guidance would have been offered to ensure that Nigeria’s defence and corporate entity are preserved at all times.”

The truthful, logical and reasonable answers to these questions, beyond being emotive is that Amotekun is a State Police in nature, where the Constitution has not been amended for its accomodation.

The SW governments funded Amotekun is different from OPC. BAKASI and what have you. These are people socio-cultural groups with no government direct funding.