New winners emerge in Fidelity Bank promo..see list

Thirteen customers of Fidelity Bank Plc have emerged millionaires in the third monthly draw of the Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) promo Season 4 held in Lagos.

The bank also rewarded loyal customers with prizes worth N16 million in the categories of N2 million and N1 million.

The e-raffle draw, which held at the bank’s Broad Street Branch, Lagos Island, was witnessed by the relevant regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) and Consumer Protection Council (CPC). The winning customers cut across all regions.

They include: Dare Abiodun Emmanuel; Ugwu Philomena Nneka; Chinenye Catherine Olunna; Egberi Agbarha Kelvin; Ivang Stanley Oham; Chinelo Loveth Egbuchunem; Dare Abiodun Emmanuel; Itabiyi Gbolahan Olakunle Hassan & Adejoke Jokotade; Larei Chindo; Chigozie Darlington Emoka; Khadijah Umar; Muazzam Ad Maizare; Isabella Chekwube Uche; and Omolade Bamitale Olatawura.

Others are Joseph James Abah; Oghenetega Emmanuel Erus; Blessing Chidinma Okafor; Loveline Uche Okonkwo; Nafisat Ali Lawal; Comfort Ita Asuquo; Mohammed Halima Sadiya, among others.

The bank doled out 19 consolation prizes in form of fridges, television sets and power generating sets.

Speaking during the event, Managing Director/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo, noted it is the bank’s ninth promo in 12 years