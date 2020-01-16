Another mark -for -sex Lecturer to be sacked in OAU, placed on 1/2 salary

The evidences against him are daunting, and may eventually go to jail.

already the management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, has commenced investigations into the allegations of request for sex.

It was levelled against a lecturer, Olabisi Olaleye, by a female student, Motunrayo Afolayan.

Afolayan is a 400- level student in the Department of International Relations in the Faculty of Administration of the university where Olaleye teaches.

When the incident was reported last year, the management immediately set up a panel to investigate it.

He, however, said even while the report of the panel was still being expected, the management had placed the lecturer on half salary.

“The lecturer has appeared before a panel, headed by Prof. Yetunde Ajibade, the provost of the Postgraduate College. The lecturer appeared and the student also appeared before the panel.

“The panel has not concluded its findings but the lecturer has been placed on half salary pending the submission of report of the panel, because a prima facie case was established against him.

“But if at the end of the case, the panel gives him a clean bill of health, his salaries will be released and if otherwise, the rule will be applied and the rule is dismissal because lecturers are supposed to be good role model, and loco parentis to our students. Or is it right for a father to sleep with her daughter?”

On how a prima facie case was established against him, the source said the evidence provided by the female student “was convincing.”

Though the source did not give details, another source said Afolayan presented a voice recording of where the lecturer was telling her that she would not pass his course until he slept with her, among other amorous comments.

This fresh allegation is coming after a professor of Accounting, Richard Akindele, was accused and convicted for sexually harassing a female student, Monica Osagie, in 2018.