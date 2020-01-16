Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari appoints Kingsley Obiora as CBN deputy governor

Younews Ng January 16, 2020

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , has nominated Dr Kingsley Obiora as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, according to a State House statement on Thursday.

The nominee’s name had already been forwarded to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, for confirmation by the Senate.

If confirmed by the Senate, Dr Obiora, who is an Alternate Executive Director at the Washington DC office of the International Monetary Fund, will be replacing Dr Joseph Nnanna, who retires on February the 2, 2020.

