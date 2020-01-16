Multiple accidents cripple traffic in Lagos, one dies

Multiple road crashes in some parts of Lagos State on Wednesday, led to massive gridlock in the metropolis.

From Kara Bridge to Ikorodu Road, Third Mainland Bridge and Ogudu, the crashes left scores of commuters groaning in the scorching sun.

The Ogudu accident claimed one life. Fourteen persons were said to have sustained injuries.

The accident involved a commercial bus marked GGE 845XQ.

The lone accident bus was filled with passengers, the bus lost control while on speed and, as a result, rammed into the culvert on the spot, leading to the death of one person. Others sustained injuries.

“Three of the injured men were taken to Gbagada General Hospital, another three men were taken to General Hospital, Lagos Island. Another set of three injured men were taken to the Trauma Centre, while others were taken to nearby hospitals.”