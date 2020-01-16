I have 39 more prophecies, Rev. Fr. Mbaka boasts

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, says there are 39 more prophecies of his that will come to pass in 2020.

Mbaka said this in a statement while reacting to the removal of the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, by the Supreme Court and the inauguration of Senator Hope Uzodinma as governor.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday nullified the election of Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State and declared Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

The Catholic priest stated that he gave 40 prophecies on New Year’s Eve but the only one that went viral was that of Uzodinma