Another fuel tanker catches fire in Onitsha

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, on Friday said no casualty was recorded in the tanker that burnt at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol with no registration number, caught fire about 2:30.a.m. on Friday.

The tanker caught fire due to electrical fault in the engine of the vehicle. The driver started shouting fire! fire!!,the neighbouring houses tried their best to put out the fire.

“But Fire service men, FRSC officials and the Policemen responded promptly and the fire has been extinguished. No casualty or injury was recorded