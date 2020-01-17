Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Another fuel tanker catches fire in Onitsha

Younews Ng January 17, 2020 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 30 Views

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra Command, on Friday said no casualty was recorded in the tanker that burnt at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of petrol with no registration number, caught fire about 2:30.a.m. on Friday.

The tanker caught fire due to electrical fault in the engine of the vehicle. The driver started shouting fire! fire!!,the neighbouring houses tried their best to put out the fire.

“But Fire service men, FRSC officials and the Policemen responded promptly and the fire has been extinguished. No casualty or injury was recorded

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari set for trip to UK, meets security chiefs

The President, Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs are meeting right now at the Presidential Villa, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.