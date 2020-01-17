Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Court sacks Sen.Ifeanyi Ubah, PDP takes over

Younews Ng January 17, 2020 Celebrity, Events, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 116 Views

Federal high court in Abuja has sacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Justice Bello Kawu, in a ruling, declined Ubah’s request to set aside the earlier order issued in a judgment delivered by the court on April 11, 2019.

Kawu had, in an earlier judgment, sacked Ubah for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate, to contest the February 23, 2019 senatorial election.

The judge also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ubah.

Kawu directed that a fresh one be issued to Dr. Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second at the election.

 

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari set for trip to UK, meets security chiefs

The President, Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs are meeting right now at the Presidential Villa, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.