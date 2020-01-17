Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari set for trip to UK, meets security chiefs

January 17, 2020

The President, Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs are meeting right now at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is holding a few hours to the take-off time of Buhari’s UK trip today, and it is believed that the key issue on the agenda, is to give an update on the security situation in the country.

Buhari will travel to London later in the day to participate in the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit.

The summit itself opens on Monday, January 20, but Buhari jets out of Abuja today.

Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Thursday, next week.

