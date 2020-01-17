Court keeps Sotitobire in Prison till Feb 5 over missing child

The founder of Sotitobire Church,in Akure,Ondo state, Alfa Babatunde is to spend Another three weeks at the olokuta correctional service facility pending the hearing on notice of the case at the Ondo State high court.

At the resumed hearing of his case alongside six other church members, on Friday ,chief magistrate charity Adeyanju again adjourned sitting till February 5, 2020 after Director of public prosecution hinted of an application for bail on the case at the state high court.

Babatunde was arraign along five of his church members on a six -count-charge of alleged felony, conspiracy and Kidnapping of a boy, Gold Kolawole who was declared missing during a church service on the 10th of November, 2019.

Counsel to the the defendant, Olusola oke said his client remains innocent adding that there is no evidence linking the Founder of the Church with the accused offences.

Meanwhile,Magistrate Charity Adeyanju barred journalist from covering the proceedings of the case,as no reason was given for the action.

Members of the Sotitobire Church and members of the public thronged the magistrate court to catch a glimpse of the church founder who appeared in tracksuit.