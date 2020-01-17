Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Drama in Imo as Uche Nwosu Petitions S/Court to Declare him Imo Gov

Younews Ng January 17, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 35 Views

Mr. Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Owelle rochas Okorocha, has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to be declared the governor of the State.

Mr. Nwosu premised his appeal on the Supreme Court judgement that he was the candidate of Action Alliance [AA] and the All Progressives Congress [APC] at the same time during the 2019 governorship election held in the state.

Nwosu’s candidature, it could be recalled, was nullified by the apex court for vying the governorship election on two platforms simultaneously, AA and APC.

In a twist of events, the Court went ahead on Tuesday and removed the governor of the state, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] and declared the APC candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma the duly elected governor of the state.

Senator Uzodinma finished fourth in the election behind Uche Nwosu who came second and Chief Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance [APGA] who came third.

Consequently, the AA candidate returned to the Supreme Court and urged the court to declared him the winner of the election haven garnered the second highest vote after PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Buhari set for trip to UK, meets security chiefs

The President, Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs are meeting right now at the Presidential Villa, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.