Drama in Imo as Uche Nwosu Petitions S/Court to Declare him Imo Gov

Mr. Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law to former governor of Imo State, Owelle rochas Okorocha, has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to be declared the governor of the State.

Mr. Nwosu premised his appeal on the Supreme Court judgement that he was the candidate of Action Alliance [AA] and the All Progressives Congress [APC] at the same time during the 2019 governorship election held in the state.

Nwosu’s candidature, it could be recalled, was nullified by the apex court for vying the governorship election on two platforms simultaneously, AA and APC.

In a twist of events, the Court went ahead on Tuesday and removed the governor of the state, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] and declared the APC candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma the duly elected governor of the state.

Senator Uzodinma finished fourth in the election behind Uche Nwosu who came second and Chief Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Grand Alliance [APGA] who came third.

Consequently, the AA candidate returned to the Supreme Court and urged the court to declared him the winner of the election haven garnered the second highest vote after PDP’s Emeka Ihedioha.