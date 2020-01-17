NBA advices Malami on what to do with Amotekun

The Nigerian Bar Association has adviced the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), on what he ought to do with the South-West security outfit, Operation Amotekun.

The National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Mr Kunle Edun, stated

” Malami should not be too legalistic on protection of lives and property, saying in “civilized climes security is everyone’s business.”

The NBA spokesman, then advised Malami to drive collaboration between states and the Federal Government instead of being too legalistic over security issues.

Edun expressed worry about the deteriorating security situation in the country, which he said must have driven the six South-West governors to come up with the Amotekun security arrangement.

The law allows a person or group of persons to protect themselves within the framework of the law and/or report untoward activities to the police.

What is needed now is collaboration and partnership between the South-West governors and the Federal Government to agree on the best security formula. It should be a win-win situation.

“The honourable Attorney General of the Federation may have his reasons for saying that Amotekun is an illegal outfit. However, it would be helpful if he helps drive the process of partnership and collaboration on the security initiative. It is in this wise that we advise extreme caution and restraint.

“We should not be too legalistic on processes that are intended to protect lives and property of Nigerians, provided it does not constitute a threat to the existence of the country. Should the parties feel strong about the position taken by each of them, resort should be to the courts to determine the rights of the parties.