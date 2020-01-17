Sanwo-Olu rejigs cabinet, sacks Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sacked Shulamite Olufunke Adebolu as the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Adebolu’s name was conspicuously missing in a minor Cabinet reshuffle announced by the governor on Thursday.

Lagos Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, was named as Adebolu’s replacement in the tourism ministry.

Eight cabinet portfolios affected by the redeployment include Ministries of Local Government, Special Duties, Wealth Creation and Employment, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Home Affairs as well as Waterfront Infrastructure.Governor Sanwo-Olu has moved three commissioners around, while two Special Advisers have been assigned new roles as commissioners.

Affected commissioners and their new portfolios are Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who has now been moved to Local Government and Community Affairs; Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, formerly Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs has been moved to the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment.

“Also, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf has been moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture as Commissioner,” the statement added.

Two former Special Advisers, Prince Anofiu Elegushi and Architect Kabiru Ahmed are now assigned to the Ministries of Home Affairs and Waterfront Infrastructure as Honourable Commissioners respectively.

The Governor, according to Akosile, also announced portfolios of the new cabinet members.

They are Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, Commissioner-designate (Special Duties), Mr. Oyerinde Olugbenga Olanrewaju, Special Adviser-designate (Central Business District) and Mr. Ayuba Ganiu Adele, Special Adviser-designate (Urban Development).