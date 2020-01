Nigeria -born British boxer Anthony Joshua has presented his belts to President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) in London on Saturday.

The Pugilist, who reclaimed his titles from Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz (Jr)in December in Saudi Arabia, proudly flashed the belts to the admiration of the President and some members of these cabinet, members of the diplomatic corps and Head of the Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri-Erewa.