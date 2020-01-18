Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lekan Are, foremost Nigerian agronomist, dies at 86

January 18, 2020

Dr Lekan Are, a foremost Nigerian agronomist, businessman, philanthropist and Chairman of University Press Plc, is dead. Are was 86-years-old.

He died at University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Saturday.

He said that Are died during a brief illness at the High Dependency Unit of UCH at about 12.30am on Saturday.

Are, born on Dec. 2, 1933, was a former General Manager of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

He was the Managing Director/ Chairman of Kakanfo Inn, Managing Director, Lekan Are Farms Limited and Director of Punch Nigeria Limited.

The agricultural consultant and farmer was until his death the Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadanland.

