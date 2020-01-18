Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Mbaka cleanses new Imo gov’s office, prays for over 3 hrs

Younews Ng January 18, 2020 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 45 Views

Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, was the one who dedicated the office of the new Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma

On Friday that the priest, who predicted the coming on board of the new governor in his December 31, 2019 prophecies, was at the Government House for over three hours on Wednesday, the day the new governor was sworn in.

Mbaka, who came in company with another priest, his aides and church members, prayed for the Government House staff members and security men after dedicating the new governor’s office.

“He was here for over three hours. He came with another priest, Fr. Otimbodombo and his church workers.

“He was in one of the cars (executive bus) for a long time before he came down and dedicated the governor’s office. We later besieged him and he blessed us and blessed our sacramentals and chaplets

