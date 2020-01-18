Nigerian 6th year medical student rusticated in Ukraine, commits suicide

Nigerian students schooling in Ternopil State Medical University in Ukraine have planned a protest after a final-year Nigerian medical student committed suicide after she was expelled from the school.

Badmus Ololade Rafiat, a final year medical student, felt she had no choice but to take her life after she was expelled from her school for failing to pass the mock exam ahead of the final MBBS.

According to reports, she made attempts to transfer to another school to take the MBBS as other students do, but the school allegedly kept frustrating her and refused to provide the transcript needed for the process.

They allegedly only gave her the option of returning to Nigeria to reapply for a student’s visa to start all over again.

After her pleas yielded no result and her dean refused to reconsider her case, she wrote a suicide note and took her life on Thursday, January 16th.

Following her death, the school mourned her and put up a notice on a wall in the school with her photo. They expressed their condolences to her friends and family