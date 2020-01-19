Liverpool not greater than Manchester United yet, says Solskjaer

Solskjaer believes Liverpool have to demonstrate the ability to keep winning year after year before they deserve to be ranked alongside United’s best outfits.

That is why the Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not call Liverpool the greatest team in Premier League history until they have the trophies to prove it.

He still thinks that honour should be bestowed upon Alex Ferguson’s treble-winning United side in 1999.

Solskjaer scored the dramatic late winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final that year to cap United’s incredible campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are on course for a historic season of their own, holding a huge lead in the Premier League as they chase a first English league title since 1990.