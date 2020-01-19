Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Minister of Police states why Amotekun is unconstitutional

January 19, 2020

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, says the intentions of South-West governors for establishing Amotekun are good but the constitution bestowed the responsibility of national security on the Federal Government.

Dingyadi said during an interview with newsmen in Sokoto.
“Security is an exclusive responsibility of the Federal Government being supported at times by state governments and other organisations.

”If Operation Amotekun differs from the support being rendered by state governments to the Federal Government on security matters, then it is unconstitutional,”

