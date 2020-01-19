Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Tinubu’s silence on Amotekun raises dust, his fake reactions circulates

Younews Ng January 19, 2020 null Leave a comment 51 Views

Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s stance on Amotekun is perharps the most sought after news items

Already the desire for is stance is so high that a group ,Save Lagos Group has given the National leader of the ruling All’ Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 24 hours to speak up on the Western Nigeria Security Network better known as Amotekun.

In the last 12 hrs too a reaction purportedly from his office went viral
On social media ,saying

“Amotekun is a good initiative, but it in not what the S/west need”

Checks revealed it was fake.

Critics are saying he is looking forward to contesting for president in 2023.

“Tinubu does not want to offend Hausa Fulanis the antagonists of Amotekun so that they can support him

