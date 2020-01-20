Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Anxiety over S/Court ruling on guber elections of 4 states today

There is anxiety in Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto and Kano states following the tension created in view of the Supreme Court’s judgment on the governorship elections in the two states billed to be delivered today (Monday).

Already the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State has expressed fears over Monday’s Supreme Court judgment on the governorship elections in Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Sokoto and Plateau states.

The party said the states could go the way of Imo State.

Security agents too are on red alert with a view to forestalling any potential break down of law and order after the judgment.

