BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Tambuwal’s election as Sokoto Governor

The Supreme Court, on Monday, affirmed the election of Aminu Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the duly elected governor of Sokoto State in the March 2019 governorship election.

The apex court dismissed an appeal of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ahmed Sokoto, filed to challenge Tambuwal’s re-election.

A seven-man panel of justices of the court headed by Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that the appellant failed to adduce any credible evidence to prove his petition against the outcome of the governorship election.

Justice Musa Abba-Ajji who delivered the lead judgement, noted that whereas the appellant produced 12 witnesses before the tribunal, 11 of them made their statements in Hausa language while the English version was tendered in evidence.