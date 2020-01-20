BREAKING: Supreme Court rules on Plateau, Bauchi govs 3pm

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

The Supreme Court has scheduled judgments for 3pm on Monday in the appeals challenging the election of Governors Simon Lalong and Bala Mohammed of Plateau and Bauchi States.

A seven-man panel of the court led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta stood down proceedings till 3pm after lawyers to parties in the appeals adopted their written briefs and prayed the court to grant their clients’ prayers.

Other members of the panel are: Justices Olukayode Ariwoola, Daittijo Mohammed, Amina Augie, Paul Galumje, Amiru Sanusi and Uwani Abba-Aji.

