BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds 2 lower court decisions, affirms Ganduje as Kano Gov

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Abdullahi Ganduje as the Governor of Kano State.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Kabir Yusuf, filed an appeal at the apex court to dispute the March 24 supplementary election held in some electoral wards in Kano State.

He prayed the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent decision of both the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, which affirmed Ganduje’s re-election

In its lead judgement that was delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta on Monday, the Supreme Court, said it saw no reason to dislodge the judgements of the two lower courts.

It held that facts the PDP candidate adduced before it was inconsistent with the sole ground of his appeal, adding that he failed to demonstrate that judgements of the two lower courts were perverse

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Abba Yusuf challenging the election of Governor Ganduje for lacking in merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the March 9 election in Kano State inconclusive, which led to the supplementary election held on March 23.

