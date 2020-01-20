BREAKING: Supreme Court upholds Lalong’s election as Plateau Gov

The long waiting is over for Lalong…Supreme Court minutes ago in Abuja upheld the election of Simon Lalong as the Governor of Plateau State.

Lalong was sited in the court’s gallery, awaiting the court’s resumption,during the break session.

The apex court dismissed the appeal of Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Lalong, of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State arrived the Supreme Court a moment ago to await the court’s judgment fixed for 3 pm in the appeal by Senator Jeremiah Useni, challenging his election.

Lalong is the last of three prominent politicians who attended the sitting of the court today.