Two die, 11 trucks & houses burnt as pipeline explodes in Lagos

A raging fire from the explosion of a vandalised NNPC pipeline has caused panic among residents of Awori, U-turn and Pipeline communities in Abule-Egba.

Suspected vandals on Sunday ruptured some pipelines of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) causing an explosion in Oke-Odo area of Lagos.

Houses and properties have been burnt in the inferno, which started around 7pm.

Two adults died in the inferno, while 11 trucks laden with 40-foot containers as well as seven houses were razed by the fire.

