Adebutu allegedly constructs 3 classrooms with N16 million.

Younews Ng January 21, 2020 News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 30 Views

Mr. Adebutu Oladipupo, Ogun federal lawmaker three classrooms cost the sum of N16 million.

Oladipupo in 2018, nominated the sum of N48 million to construct three classrooms each that will be located at Saint Paul’s Ijokun Sagamu, United Primary School Ipara Remo, and Obafemi Awolowo Memorial School Ikenne, of Ogun state.

Tracka team who was at the area to monitor the implementation, discovered that, third among the schools, located at Ilishan was not constructed, rather an old school was renovated.

The deal was pulled using the Ministry of Education and Universal Basic Education Commission while Oladipupo facilitated it as a constituency project.

Worse still, the schools have no furniture supplied in them as agreed in the deal and has not been commissioned six months after completion.

Constituency project is one area that has featured prominently as a place where massive corruption is taken place with Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria President recently accused the federal lawmakers of spending over a trillion naira with nothing to show for it.

