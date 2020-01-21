Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

AGF (malami) orders Oyo gov (makinde) to dissolve LG immediately

Younews Ng January 21, 2020 Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 32 Views

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Mr Abubakar Malami , ( SAN), has ordered Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court on the dissolution of local government administration in the state.

In a letter he said he acted in line with his constitutional role as the chief law officer of the federation under Section 150 ( 1) of the 1999 constitution( as amended).

He emphasised the needs to immediately disband all caretaker committees and restore democratically elected representatives to the local governments

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

INEC scores self high on performance

Graphic detail of the conduct of the 2019 general elections has emerged. “A total of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.