AGF (malami) orders Oyo gov (makinde) to dissolve LG immediately

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Mr Abubakar Malami , ( SAN), has ordered Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court on the dissolution of local government administration in the state.

In a letter he said he acted in line with his constitutional role as the chief law officer of the federation under Section 150 ( 1) of the 1999 constitution( as amended).

He emphasised the needs to immediately disband all caretaker committees and restore democratically elected representatives to the local governments