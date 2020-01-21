Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Boko Haram Rejected N50m Ransom Before Beheading Adamawa CAN Chairman, Andimi

Younews Ng January 21, 2020 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 50 Views

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly executed the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Adamawa State, Rev. Lawan Andimi, who was abducted earlier this month.

Sources confirmed that the insurgents had demanded for £2m (N946m) but was only offered N50m, infuriating the terrorists, who soon turned their anger on the victim, according to CAN chairman in the state, Stephen Dami Mamza.

News of his execution was broken by Nigerian exiled journalist, Ahmad Salkida, on his Twitter handle today.

Andimi was declared missing on January 3, following a raid in the town of Michika by a faction of the Islamic terrorist group.

The extremist group released a video on January 9 showing Andimi pleading for his release.

Before the video’s release, the pastor was last seen being taken away in a Toyota truck.

In the video, Andimi pleads for his pastor colleagues to call on Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri to secure his release

