Exposed: Omo-Agege banned grom Law Practice in US over $890 Cheque forgery
Younews Ng
January 21, 2020
Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower
23 Views
banned grom Law Practice in US over $890 Cheque forgery Expose: Omo-Agege slideshow 2020-01-21
EXCLUSIVE: How United States Court Suspended Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege, From Law Practice Over Forgery Of $890 Cheque |
A document obtained has revealed how Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Augustine Ovie Omo-Agege, was suspended from practicing law in California, United States, over a case of forgery and fraud.
Check Also
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Mr Abubakar Malami , ...