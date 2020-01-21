INEC scores self high on performance

Graphic detail of the conduct of the 2019 general elections has emerged.

“A total of 807 post-election petitions were filed at the Tribunals after the 2019 general elections. Out of these, 582 were dismissed, 183 were withdrawn by the petitioners and 30 reruns were ordered.

“About 12 Certificates of Return have also been issued. When you consider the fact that elections were conducted into 1,558 constituencies for the 2019 general elections, …so, the overall elections have by far been credible, free and fair”.

On the use of University Vice Chancellors as Returning Officers for elections, and the use of certain categories of academic staff of Federal Universities as Returning Officers.

INEC says “while it is true that some of them made mistakes as human beings during the 2019 General Elections, most of them performed excellently”.

On the January 25 rerun elections INEC revealed that, “our template for the conduct of elections has not changed since our actions are guided by the extant laws.

“The voting and declaration procedures have not changed. For instance, the Smart Card Readers will still be used and the “People’s Result Sheet” will still be pasted at a conspicuous place at the polling unit level where the rerun elections will take place. The Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) will also be used and it is fact compulsory. No PVC, no voting. Besides, the system of simultaneous accreditation and voting will also apply”.

” There is no proliferation of INEC sensitive materials and politicians do not have access to them. To be sure, our sensitive materials have special security features. If any politician is found with any sensitive material, it must be fake and such politician will be arrested and prosecuted.”