Mama Boko Haram charged for N111.7m fraud, bail not granted

Younews Ng January 21, 2020 Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 22 Views

Hajiya Aisha Wakil, popularly called Mama Boko Haram, has been charged .

Alongside Tahir Saidu and Lawal Shoyade on an amended five counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and cheating to the tune of N111.7m.

The presiding judge, gave the order to remand them after the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) arraignement.

Mama Boko Haram was standing trial alongside Tahir Saidu and Lawal Shoyade on an amended five counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and cheating to the tune of N111.7m.

Mama Boko Haram allegedly intent to defraud one Mohammed Umar Mohammed of Nyeuro International Limited to deliver to you 3,000 bags of 50kg white beans worth N65m under the guise of executing a purported contract of supply of the said beans which you knew to be false,

