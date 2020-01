New President of Osun State Customary Court of Appeal takes oath

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Governor, State of Osun swore in Hon. Justice Foluke Eunice Awolalu as the new President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, today .

He congratulated her on the appointment and wish her a successful stay in office.

He equally charged her to continue to uphold the tenets of her office and discharge her responsibilities with the highest level of integrity, equity, discipline and justice.