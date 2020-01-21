Newly allegedly murdered by husband, lies, dumps corpse

The man is from nsukka but lives in Onitsha, he impregnated his sales girl from abia state…the family of the girl forced him to marry her.

She is from Obinkita Arochukwu, she is the daughter of King in our village.

So on Wednesday night,after she finished cooking she went down stairs to call him to come eat.

He went up and they started having misunderstanding… The girl is 8mnths pregnant.

He beat her to death and to avoid traces,he threw her body from the 5th floor to another building close to them.

He called his in-laws and told them the girl is missing to cover up.

But he never knew some neighbours overheard them while quarrelling and someone saw when the girl fell .

So they raised alarm….they went upstairs and saw him smoking cigarette.

They have to call the police.

He killed an innocent pregnant wife and threw her down.