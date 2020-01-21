Nine Imo lawmakers defect to APC

Nine lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress from Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Action Action.

The lawmakers who defected are Authur Egwim (Ideato North) from AA to APC; Chyna Iwuanyanwu(Nwangele), PDP; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), PDP; Obinna Okwara(Nkwerre), AA; and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) also from PDP to APC.

Others are Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) from APGA to APC, Johnson Duru (Ideato South), AA; Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) AA; and Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema) from PDP to APC.