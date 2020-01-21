Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Nine Imo lawmakers defect to APC

Younews Ng January 21, 2020 Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 36 Views

Nine lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, defected to the All Progressives Congress from Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Action Action.

The lawmakers who defected are Authur Egwim (Ideato North) from AA to APC; Chyna Iwuanyanwu(Nwangele), PDP; Chidiebere Ogbunikpa(Okigwe), PDP; Obinna Okwara(Nkwerre), AA; and Paul Emeziem (Onuimo) also from PDP to APC.

Others are Ekene Nnodimele (Orsu) from APGA to APC, Johnson Duru (Ideato South), AA; Ngozi Obiefule (Isu) AA; and Heclus Okorocha (Ohaji/Egbema) from PDP to APC.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

PDP’s double victory as Courts affirm Benue, Adamawa govs

It was double victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this afternoon as the two ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.