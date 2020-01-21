Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Okada, riders protest routes ban in Lagos

Lagos state released list of the restricted routes for motorcycles popularly called Okada and tricycles (Keke Marwa) two days ago.

Now with the installation of 2,000 tricycles and Okada prohibited areas signs across major highways and bridges in the state., there are protests.

According to them, the 2,000 restricted roads for motorcycles and tricycles are unrealistic. They said government was simply saying they should not operate in the metropolis again.

We are protesting against that sign boards. That would not allow us to work. The effect it would have on us is that we won’t be able to feed our family, pay school fees, pay house rent and other expenses,”

Then, they are protesting, saying ” even when we do not ply highways, police still chase us within inner streets to arrest and extort money”

