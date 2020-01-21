PDP’s double victory as Courts affirm Benue, Adamawa govs

It was double victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this afternoon as the two governorship cases decided by the Supreme Court ended in the party’s favour.

Shortly after the affirmation of Samuel Ortom as Benue Governor, the apex court ruled that Ahmad Fintiri won the Adamawa election contrary to the claims of his arch-rival, Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He court ruled that Bindow had failed to prove his allegation of the rigging of the election in favour of Fintiri.