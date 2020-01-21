Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

PDP’s double victory as Courts affirm Benue, Adamawa govs

Younews Ng January 21, 2020 buhari, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 47 Views

It was double victory for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) this afternoon as the two governorship cases decided by the Supreme Court ended in the party’s favour.

Shortly after the affirmation of Samuel Ortom as Benue Governor, the apex court ruled that Ahmad Fintiri won the Adamawa election contrary to the claims of his arch-rival, Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He court ruled that Bindow had failed to prove his allegation of the rigging of the election in favour of Fintiri.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Police take over Amotekun protest venue in Lagos

The pro Amotekun protest, expected to hold at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, organised by the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.