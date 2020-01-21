Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Police take over Amotekun protest venue in Lagos

The pro Amotekun protest, expected to hold at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, organised by the Yoruba World Congress., tagged as “Amotekun Solidarity Walk”.could not hold!

At the venue of the protest wete over 20 police vans with armed policemen present to prevent the group from accessing the park.

Policemen, barricaded the venue of the protest against the Federal Government’s position declaring the establishment of Operation Amotekun as illegal.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had in a statement, described the Western Nigeria Security network codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’ as illegal

