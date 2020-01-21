Uzodinma reveals plot to impeach him, raises alarm

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has revealed impeachment plot to be anchored on an alleged $12million fraud case against him.

He believes Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is plotting to incite the House of Assembly to impeach him.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Oguike Nwachukwu, the governor accused the PDP of sponsoring the media report to incite the public and state lawmakers against him.

“We know the gameplan of the PDP because we are aware that they have been secretly inciting Imo State House of Assembly members to think of how to impeach the governor.

“So, they are trying to rake up anything they can, even falsehood, to incite the public,” the statement reads.

The governor said he had briefed his lawyers on the old and settled allegation.

He also accused sponsors of the nationwide protest against his Supreme Court victory of attempting to bring down the government.