2022 World Cup qualifiers: Eagles get easy draw..D is group of ‘Death’

The Super Eagles have been handed an easy draw for the CAF 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At the draw ceremony held at the Nile Ritz-Carlton Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, the Eagles were drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.

In Group A are Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti, while Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea make up Group B.

Group D can be tagged as the group of death, with Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique and Malawi, while Mali are in Group E alongside Uganda Kenya and Rwanda.

Egypt, Gabon, Libya and Angola make up Group F, while Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia are the nations drawn in Group G.

Senegal, Congo, Namibia and Togo are drawn in Group H, while Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan are in Group I. The last of the 10 groups, Group J has Congo DR, Benin, Madagascar and Tanzania.

The qualifiers will start in October 2020 and continue till October 2021.

Winners of the 10 groups will qualify to the Final Round of the qualification.

The Final Round will see the 10 teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup.

The 2022 World Cup will hold from November 21 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar.