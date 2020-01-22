Myetti Allah’s negative comment about, Amotekun, Yorubas generates ripples

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has stated that despite the achievement of the Yoruba people in terms of education, they are the most primitive Nigerians in terms of political culture.

The Secretary-General of the group, Saleh Alhassan said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Tuesday morning to talk about the new security outfit created by South West governors, Amotekun

Mr Saleh Alhasan, National Secretary, Miyetti Allah on National TV kept referring to Amotekun as monster.

In reactions, many are saying it’s an abuse of free speech.

He said, “The Yoruba politicians for desperate reasons are now creating an ethnic militia”

He referred to the South West Governors as irredentists.

Some are of the view that his statements on Channels TV Sunrise Daily is capable of further fuelling disunity in the country.

According to him, Amotekun is a very irresponsible ethnic irredentists.

“Despite the education of the Yorubas they practise very primitive politics”.

Myetti Allah said