Osinbajo delays S/west govs meeting with Presidency on Amotekun till Buhari’s arrival

A scheduled meeting between the Presidency and the South-West governors on the Western Nigeria Security Network, Operation Amotekun, was called off on Tuesday.

It is now rescheduled for Thursday (tomorrow) as part of efforts to find a solution to the problem.

The meeting was timed to hold at 12noon and to be presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in the absence of the President.

But two of the governors were out of the country to London to attend the United Kingdom-Africa Summit in company with Buhari.

They are those of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Ogun State, Mr Dapo Abiodun. They are not expected back home till Thursday.

The meeting was moved to Thursday when most of the 36 state governors would be in Abuja for the National Economic Council meeting.

However, it was further gathered that the meeting might have been rescheduled to coincide with Buhari’s return on Thursday so that the governors would meet with him directly.

“It’s a delicate issue, which the VP too may be trying to handle with caution because of possible political backlash at his home base”, another source claimed