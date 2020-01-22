Oxford dictionary hails Naija’s creativity, admits 29 Nigerian words..see list

The Oxford English Dictionary on Tuesday admitted 29 Nigerian words and expressions in its January updates to the dictionary.

The dictionary, in its monthly update on its blog, said Nigerians had continued to make distinctive contribution to English as a global language.

The post explained that majority of the new additions were either borrowings from Nigerian languages or unique Nigerian coinages that had begun to be used in English in the second half of the 20th century, especially in the 1970s and 1980s.

All the new Nigerian words added are agric, barbing salon, buka, bukateria, chop, chop-chop, danfo, to eat money, ember months, flag-off, to flag-off, gist (n), gist (v), guber, Kannywood, K-leg, mama put, next tomorrow, non-indigene, okada, to put to bed, qualitative, to rub minds, sef, send-forth, severally, tokunbo, zone and zoning.