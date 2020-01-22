Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Saraki asks Court to stop EFCC from scandalising him

January 22, 2020

Former Senate President and two-term Kwara State governor, Dr Bukola Saraki, has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The suit seeks the permanent forfeiture of Saraki’s houses in Ilorin.

Saraki described the suit as an abuse of court processes and a move to scandalise him.

He argued that it was a ploy by the EFCC to review the July 6, 2018 decision of the Supreme Court “discharging the applicant from culpability arising from the same money and houses, which are the subject matter of this action

The ex-Kwara governor said the new EFCC’s suit was meant to “irritate, annoy and scandalise” him and urged Justice Aikawa to dismiss it.

The judge, on Tuesday, adjourned till February 5 to take arguments on Saraki’s objection

