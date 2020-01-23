Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

APC Chieftain assassinated inside Mosque

January 23, 2020

Gunmen suspected to be assasins on Wednesday killed a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo state, Alhaji Babatunde Oreitan.”Oreitan, who is one of the leaders of the party in Ona Ara local government, was said to have been killed in the afternoon.

Sources said the APC chieftain was murdered in his house located at Oremeji Agugu area of Ibadan.

Though details of his death are scanty , it was gathered that the APC chieftain was murdered after Dhur prayer in a mosque located in his house.

