Breaking: US cancels birth tourism from tomorrow !

Younews Ng January 23, 2020 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 56 Views

The State Department on Thursday gave visa officers more power to block pregnant women abroad from visiting the United States and directed them to stop “birth tourism” — trips designed to obtain citizenship for their children.

The administration is using the new rule, which takes effect on Friday, to push consular officers abroad to reject women they believe are entering the United States specifically to gain citizenship for their child by giving birth. The visas covered by the new rule are issued to those seeking to visit for pleasure, medical treatment or to see friends and family.

