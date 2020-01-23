Court says Order sacking Ifeanyi Uba fraudulent, restrains INEC, PDP

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Senate, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others from executing the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Kubwa, which sacked Ifeanyi Ubah as Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial district.

On January 17, 2020, Justice Justice Bello Kawu, who gave the earlier judgment, declined Ubah’s motion praying the court to set aside the judgment, arguing that it was fraudulently obtained.

Justice Kawu had in the judgment sacked Ubah for allegedly submitting a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to INEC in support of his nomination as a candidate for the February 23, 2019, senatorial election.

But, in a judgment on Thursday, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja granted among others, an order restraining INEC from issuing a Certificate of Return to Obinna Uzor ( of the Peoples Democratic Party – PDP) who the High Court of the FCT ordered as Ubah’s replacement.