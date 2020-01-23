Dasuki makes first court appearance after release from detention

The immediate-past former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, on Thursday, made his first court appearance after his release from four-year-long detention.

The ex-NSA was kept in detention for that period, in spite of the bail granted him on numerous occasions by various courts.

On Thursday, he appeared before Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja for his trial on charges of money laundering and illegal possession of firearms instituted against him in 2015 by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation